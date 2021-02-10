After-Hours Earnings Report for February 10, 2021 : UBER, EQIX, MFC, ORLY, SLF, PAYC, EQR, CERN, EFX, TRMB, MGM, SSNC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/10/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 17.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UBER had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for UBER is -15.44 vs. an industry ratio of 34.20.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $5.14. This value represents a 6.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 34.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 3.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $5.12. This value represents a 20.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 19.50 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 25.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PAYC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYC is 173.21 vs. an industry ratio of -531.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 18.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -6.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cerner Corporation (CERN) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 2.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CERN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CERN is 31.99 vs. an industry ratio of -27.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 19.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EFX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of -120.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TRMB is 40.39 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MGM Resorts International (MGM) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.96. This value represents a 1300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MGM is -8.84 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 17.23 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00.





