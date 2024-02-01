After-Hours Earnings Report for February 1, 2024 : AAPL, AMZN, META, MCHP, TEAM, HIG, DECK, LPLA, CLX, HOLX, GEN, OTEX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Apple Inc. (AAPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 11.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AAPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 28.02 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 285.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 46.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 58.79 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $4.82. This value represents a 60.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year META has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 27.09 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 33.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 89.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TEAM is -925.07 vs. an industry ratio of -13.70.



Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.39. This value represents a 3.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HIG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HIG is 10.55 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $11.40. This value represents a 8.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 31.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.33. This value represents a 20.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LPLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LPLA is 15.43 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clorox Company (CLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The cleaning company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 10.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 345%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 31.58 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 11.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 9.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GEN is 13.34 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Open Text Corporation (OTEX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 35.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OTEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.95%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OTEX is 10.17 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.





