After-Hours Earnings Report for February 1, 2023 : META, MET, MCK, CTVA, AFL, ALL, ALGN, HOLX, MAA, MKL, PTC, AFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/01/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 42.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for META is 16.63 vs. an industry ratio of -40.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 19.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 10.40 vs. an industry ratio of -216.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $6.34. This value represents a 3.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 15.28 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 25.08 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 5.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 14.00 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.37. This value represents a 149.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is -121.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 48.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 46.67 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 58.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 23.32 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MAA is 19.71 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Markel Corporation (MKL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $18.47. This value represents a 17.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MKL is 21.53 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PTC Inc. (PTC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 13.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PTC is 40.02 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.95. This value represents a 28.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFG is 12.29 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.