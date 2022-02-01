After-Hours Earnings Report for February 1, 2022 : GOOG, GOOGL, PYPL, AMD, SBUX, GILD, CB, GM, EA, EQR, MTCH, PKI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $26.69. This value represents a 19.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 25.07 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $26.69. This value represents a 19.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 24.99 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 14.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 49.55 vs. an industry ratio of -21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 48.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 31.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBUX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 28.58 vs. an industry ratio of -71.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 30.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GILD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 8.43 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 2.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



General Motors Company (GM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 40.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GM is 7.81 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 0.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 24.34 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 29.98 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MTCH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTCH is 54.18 vs. an industry ratio of -15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 45.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PKI is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.





