After-Hours Earnings Report for February 1, 2021 : VRTX, NXPI, ARE, WWD, CACC, ITUB, KRC, CRUS, OMCL, KMPR, PCH, KMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 61.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 25.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 17.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 34.22 vs. an industry ratio of 64.40.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 3.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 22.89 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 38.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 31.80 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $8.59. This value represents a 6.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CACC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 22 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CACC is 10.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 42.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ITUB is 14.91 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 3.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KRC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KRC is 15.14 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50.



Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 36.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRUS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRUS is 26.54 vs. an industry ratio of 2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 8.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OMCL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -44.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OMCL is 69.29 vs. an industry ratio of -23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kemper Corporation (KMPR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 1.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMPR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 49.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for KMPR is 10.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 747.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PCH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PCH is 16.36 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 41.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KMT is 44.56 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





