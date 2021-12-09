After-Hours Earnings Report for December 9, 2021 : ORCL, AVGO, COST, LULU, MTN, CHWY, LESL, CMTL, AOUT, MESA, LAKE, VNCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/09/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 4.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 21.91 vs. an industry ratio of 65.60.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.77. This value represents a 21.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 24.10 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.59. This value represents a 13.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 43.56 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 19.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 56.72 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.65. This value represents a 0.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 44.67 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 858.57 vs. an industry ratio of 64.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leslie's, Inc. (LESL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LESL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LESL is 29.72 vs. an industry ratio of 64.10.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 160.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CMTL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -42.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 27.46 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AOUT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 42.80.



Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MESA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MESA is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 70.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LAKE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -27.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 11.70 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 900.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VNCE is -31.62 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.