After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2022 : COST, AVGO, LULU, COO, MTN, DOCU, RH, CHWY, PHR, MANU, DOMO, CURV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.14. This value represents a 5.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.45 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $9.50. This value represents a 35.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 15.08 vs. an industry ratio of 3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 20.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 37.65 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.09. This value represents a 5.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-3.17. This value represents a 7.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 26.99 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -97.86 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.72. This value represents a 32.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is -374.82 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 23.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -51.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -7.20 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MANU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MANU is -50.30 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 6.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 56.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CURV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 6.32 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.





