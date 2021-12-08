After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2021 : GME, RH, PHR, OXM, GEF, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 58.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -658.56 vs. an industry ratio of -162.10.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.68. This value represents a 7.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 22.30 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 176.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -31.95 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 165.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -40.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 15.91 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 91.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 18.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPWH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 7.01 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.