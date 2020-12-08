After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2020 : MDB, GWRE, CHWY, AVAV, PHR, GME

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.04. This value represents a 73.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -78.34 vs. an industry ratio of -90.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -112.03 vs. an industry ratio of 68.90.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is -178.05 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVAV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -105.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 48.79 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -80.34 vs. an industry ratio of -20.20.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 65.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -7.71 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10.





