After-Hours Earnings Report for December 7, 2023 : AVGO, LULU, COO, DOCU, MTN, GWRE, SMAR, RH, HCP, PL, CURV, CDMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $9.71. This value represents a 0.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 23.89 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 13.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.93%. The days to cover, as reported in the 11/15/2023 short interest update, increased 304.79% from previous report on 10/31/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 37.88 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 26.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 26.76 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOCU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 118.40 vs. an industry ratio of -3.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-4.54. This value represents a 33.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 23.54 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -129.05 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 3.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -44.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



RH (RH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 83.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 28.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 26.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -21.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -4.71 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 171.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 106.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is -130.00 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80.





