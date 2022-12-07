After-Hours Earnings Report for December 7, 2022 : GME, DSGX, VRNT, NAPA, GEF, OXM, AI, SPWH, RENT, CULP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -16.13 vs. an industry ratio of -8.60.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 61.84 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 11.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 24.63 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NAPA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NAPA is 28.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 2.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 8.75 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 0.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 10.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 165.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -19.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -4.52 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 43.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SPWH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -12.07%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 8.82 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 83.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RENT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -260.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RENT is -0.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.10. This value represents a 1671.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -2.47 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.





