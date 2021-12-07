After-Hours Earnings Report for December 7, 2021 : TOL, CASY, PD, AVAV, SFIX, CDMO, PLAY, SOL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 11.16 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.91. This value represents a 3.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 22.76 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -29.26 vs. an industry ratio of -31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.62%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 30.75 vs. an industry ratio of 34.40.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 244.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 235.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -32.70 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDMO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The days to cover, as reported in the 11/15/2021 short interest update, increased 312.19% from previous report on 10/29/2021. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is 112.72 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 111.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 15.05 vs. an industry ratio of -50.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Renesola Ltd. (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year SOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 20.70 vs. an industry ratio of 51.40.





