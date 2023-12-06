After-Hours Earnings Report for December 6, 2023 : VEEV, GME, AI, CXM, CHWY, GEF, VRNT, OXM, NAPA, SMTC, BASE, CHPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 11.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 65.19 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GameStop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 61.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -124.25 vs. an industry ratio of -37.60.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 3.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -13.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 185.89 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 700.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 28.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 11.92 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 24.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -38.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 14.02 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 33.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 8.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NAPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NAPA is 15.78 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 153.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -141.18%. The days to cover, as reported in the 11/15/2023 short interest update, increased 164.03% from previous report on 10/31/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is -23.49 vs. an industry ratio of 196.40.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BASE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -12.94 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -1.90 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.