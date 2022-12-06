After-Hours Earnings Report for December 6, 2022 : MDB, CASY, HQY, TOL, GWRE, S, AVAV, PLAY, CDMO, CXM, ZUO, SFIX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.48. This value represents a 29.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.18%. Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 26.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 22.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 98.16 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.88. This value represents a 28.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 5.06 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.67. This value represents a 26.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -38.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 36.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year S has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 71.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 54.42 vs. an industry ratio of 51.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 13.74 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 114.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CDMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is 192.38 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is -25.91 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 2100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SFIX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -2.47 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





