After-Hours Earnings Report for December 6, 2021 : MDB, COUP, HQY, SUMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/06/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.29. This value represents a 31.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -95.37 vs. an industry ratio of -40.70.



Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 102.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COUP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -30.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COUP is -69.69 vs. an industry ratio of -40.70.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 26.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 56.56 vs. an industry ratio of -3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 30.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SUMO is -13.07 vs. an industry ratio of -40.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





