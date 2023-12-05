After-Hours Earnings Report for December 5, 2023 : MDB, TOL, DSGX, HQY, S, BOX, AVAV, ASAN, PLAY, POWL, YEXT, PHR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 47.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -194.94 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 21.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 7.31 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DSGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 61.27 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 52.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 50.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. S missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 294.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 50.05 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -17.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 650.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PLAY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 13.42 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.



Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 69.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for POWL is 25.54 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -78.22 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -5.98 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90.





