After-Hours Earnings Report for December 5, 2022 : GTLB, SUMO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/05/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 29.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.65%. Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SUMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.