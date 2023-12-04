After-Hours Earnings Report for December 4, 2023 : GTLB, CULP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/04/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -46.43 vs. an industry ratio of -39.50.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 79.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CULP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -12.05 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.





