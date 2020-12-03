After-Hours Earnings Report for December 3, 2020 : DOCU, MRVL, COO, ULTA, OLLI, SAIC, MDLA, CLDR, PD, YEXT, ZUO, AFYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/03/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOCU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -253.14 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The telecommunications equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 128.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 80.04 vs. an industry ratio of 44.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.11. This value represents a 5.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 34.93 vs. an industry ratio of 58.50.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 32.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ULTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -354.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 77.69 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 41.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.63%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 28.64 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 10.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 15.51 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLA is -54.53 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 81.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLDR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLDR is -41.48 vs. an industry ratio of -81.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -46.32 vs. an industry ratio of -81.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 42.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. YEXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -18.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -21.02 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZUO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -17.28 vs. an industry ratio of -81.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Afya Limited (AFYA) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 5.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AFYA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AFYA is 37.49 vs. an industry ratio of 42.50.





