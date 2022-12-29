After-Hours Earnings Report for December 29, 2022 : MESA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 450.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MESA is -1.10 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.





