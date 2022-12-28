After-Hours Earnings Report for December 28, 2022 : CALM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.30. This value represents a 21400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CALM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -92.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CALM is 7.28 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.