After-Hours Earnings Report for December 22, 2022 : AVO, LMNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 32.17 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 60.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 11/30/2022 short interest update, increased 258.80% from previous report on 11/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is 266.80 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





