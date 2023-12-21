After-Hours Earnings Report for December 21, 2023 : NKE, AIR, AVO, LMNR, CETX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 1.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 32.38 vs. an industry ratio of -30.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 20.57 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 66.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 53.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -40.30 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.59. This value represents a 6.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CETX is -0.62 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40.





