After-Hours Earnings Report for December 21, 2022 : MU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 105.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is -52.25 vs. an industry ratio of -52.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.