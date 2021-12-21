After-Hours Earnings Report for December 21, 2021 : BB, AIR, CAMP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/21/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -32.89 vs. an industry ratio of 67.00.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 67.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 13.72 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CAMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is 134.14 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





