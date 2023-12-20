After-Hours Earnings Report for December 20, 2023 : MU, BB, MLKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.14. This value represents a 660.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is -45.65 vs. an industry ratio of -45.60.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -140.33 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 76.19%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 14.85 vs. an industry ratio of -22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





