After-Hours Earnings Report for December 20, 2022 : NKE, FDX, BB, AIR, CVGW, CAMP, JOB, EMKR, VVOS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/20/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 21.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 34.58 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 42.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -15.22 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 30.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 15.06 vs. an industry ratio of 40.30.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 562.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CVGW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -55.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 42.21 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -7.91 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



GEE Group Inc. (JOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. JOB reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%. In the past year JOB and beat the expectations the other two quarters. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 242.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EMKR is -3.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VVOS is -0.46 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.