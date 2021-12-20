After-Hours Earnings Report for December 20, 2021 : NKE, MU, CVGW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/20/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 45.45 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 183.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 166.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





