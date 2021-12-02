After-Hours Earnings Report for December 2, 2021 : MRVL, DOCU, ULTA, COO, GWRE, ASAN, SMAR, OLLI, VRNT, DOMO, YEXT, ZUMZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -21.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 77.12 vs. an industry ratio of -179.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOCU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -23079.00 vs. an industry ratio of -179.80.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 53.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 83.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 24.47 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.37. This value represents a 6.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 28.02 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 315.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -71.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASAN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -62.04 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -44.07 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 27.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OLLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of 60.70.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 54.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 32.48 vs. an industry ratio of 65.20.



Domo, Inc. (DOMO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 9.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOMO is -23.88 vs. an industry ratio of -37.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YEXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -11.44 vs. an industry ratio of -179.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZUMZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.