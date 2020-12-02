After-Hours Earnings Report for December 2, 2020 : SNPS, SPLK, OKTA, CRWD, ZS, ESTC, FIVE, PVH, DSGX, SMTC, GES, SPWH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/02/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 9.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 55.29 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 425.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPLK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -23.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -58.81 vs. an industry ratio of -83.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -160.13 vs. an industry ratio of -14.80.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -289.22 vs. an industry ratio of -83.20.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 240.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -97.23 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTC and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -81.07 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 86.70 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 92.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PVH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -67.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is -24.79 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 106.33 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2019 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 65.96 vs. an industry ratio of 59.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 72.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -82.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is -18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70.



Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 108.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPWH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPWH is 9.23 vs. an industry ratio of 47.90.





