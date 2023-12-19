After-Hours Earnings Report for December 19, 2023 : FDX, WOR, EPAC, SCS, KNW

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/19/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.14. This value represents a 30.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 15.50 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 84.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 10.10 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAC Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 15.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 17.62 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Know Labs, Inc. (KNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. KNW reported earnings of $-0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -84.62%.

