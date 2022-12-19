After-Hours Earnings Report for December 19, 2022 : HEI, SCS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/19/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HEI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 59.55 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 137.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.11%.

