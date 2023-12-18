After-Hours Earnings Report for December 18, 2023 : HEI, QIPT, JOB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 63.58 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters QIPT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QIPT is -144.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



GEE Group Inc. (JOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. JOB reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

