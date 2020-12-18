After-Hours Earnings Report for December 18, 2020 : NKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/18/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2650%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 49.30 vs. an industry ratio of 42.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





