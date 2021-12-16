After-Hours Earnings Report for December 16, 2021 : FDX, SCS, NX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/16/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.23. This value represents a 12.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FDX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 23.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 13.73 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





