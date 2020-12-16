After-Hours Earnings Report for December 16, 2020 : LEN, ABM, DL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/16/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN) is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2020. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 11.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 16.71 vs. an industry ratio of 24.80.



China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2020. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 41.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DL is 23.51 vs. an industry ratio of 80.00.





