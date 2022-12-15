After-Hours Earnings Report for December 15, 2022 : ADBE, NX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 0.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 30.60 vs. an industry ratio of 30.80.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 8.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 9.92 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.





