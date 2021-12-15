After-Hours Earnings Report for December 15, 2021 : LEN, NDSN, HEI, TCOM, JOBS, BLBD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/15/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2021. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.14. This value represents a 46.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 8.93 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 32.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 33.24 vs. an industry ratio of 22.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 64.40 vs. an industry ratio of 33.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 95.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 325%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



51job, Inc. (JOBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The publishing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 54.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JOBS is 15.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 69.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLBD is 48.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





