After-Hours Earnings Report for December 15, 2020 : NDSN, ASPU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/15/2020. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 14.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 36.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2020. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASPU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -40%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASPU is -166.00 vs. an industry ratio of -32.90.





