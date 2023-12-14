After-Hours Earnings Report for December 14, 2023 : COST, LEN, SCHL, NX, MESA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.45. This value represents a 11.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 40.87 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.64. This value represents a 7.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 10.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.65. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SCHL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -62.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 15.16 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 5.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NX and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NX is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 59.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MESA is -0.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.30.





