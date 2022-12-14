After-Hours Earnings Report for December 14, 2022 : LEN, TCOM, NDSN, RICK, CLSK, APDN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.92. This value represents a 12.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 5.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -416.50 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 23.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 25.58 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 11.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RICK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RICK is 16.42 vs. an industry ratio of -5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 322.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CLSK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CLSK is -4.77 vs. an industry ratio of 3.30.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 46.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 11/30/2022 short interest update, increased 158.53% from previous report on 11/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APDN is -1.03 vs. an industry ratio of 34.70.





