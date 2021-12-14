After-Hours Earnings Report for December 14, 2021 : RICK, SEAC, MMMB, ASPU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/14/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 346.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RICK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RICK is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SEAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SEAC is -6.88 vs. an industry ratio of -65.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MMMB has met analyst expectations three times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMMB is 25.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 53.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ASPU is -16.06 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.