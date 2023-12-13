After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2023 : ADBE, NDSN, MWA, ASYS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 19.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 49.47 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 1.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NDSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 26.54 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The steel pipe & tube company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MWA is 24.54 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -81.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASYS is 74.75 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





