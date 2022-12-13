After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2022 : ABM, BRZE, ALCO, PHX, CSBR, ASPU

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/13/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 4.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 12.48 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRZE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -48.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Alico, Inc. (ALCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 24.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -450%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALCO is -39.53 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 190.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PHX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PHX is 7.98 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CSBR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CSBR is 42.27 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ASPU is -0.88 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.





