After-Hours Earnings Report for December 13, 2021 : JILL, CSBR, PHX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/13/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 125.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 10.33 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CSBR is 116.43 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PHX is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.





