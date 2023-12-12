After-Hours Earnings Report for December 12, 2023 : MAMA, CSBR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/12/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 150%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 21.47 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSBR is -12.33 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.





