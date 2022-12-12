After-Hours Earnings Report for December 12, 2022 : ORCL, COUP, FLNC, BLBD, JOAN, NOTV, MESA, MMMB, APDN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/12/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 18.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 19.43 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20.



Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.62. This value represents a 72.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COUP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -8.77%. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 130.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNC is -10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLBD is -20.58 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



JOANN, Inc. (JOAN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 94.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JOAN is -25.22 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 173.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NOTV is 3.92 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 450.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MESA is -1.36 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (MMMB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MMMB is -55.99 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 46.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 11/30/2022 short interest update, increased 158.53% from previous report on 11/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APDN is -0.97 vs. an industry ratio of 32.90.





