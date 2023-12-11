After-Hours Earnings Report for December 11, 2023 : CASY, NOTV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/11/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.65. This value represents a 0.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 22.62 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Inotiv, Inc. (NOTV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 222.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for NOTV is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





