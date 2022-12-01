After-Hours Earnings Report for December 1, 2022 : MRVL, VEEV, ULTA, ZS, PATH, CHPT, SMAR, AMBA, PD, ASAN, ZUMZ, ARCE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 34.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 28.19 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 1.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -16.42%. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.09. This value represents a 3.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 21.83 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 3.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -62.65 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -19.79 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -12.80 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 104.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.92%. Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 4600.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -47.87 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 43.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.63%. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 86.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 16.61 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.



Arco Platform Limited (ARCE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 35.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

