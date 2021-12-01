After-Hours Earnings Report for December 1, 2021 : SNOW, SNPS, CRWD, VEEV, OKTA, SPLK, ESTC, FIVE, PVH, DSGX, NCNO, SMTC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 53.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -161.21 vs. an industry ratio of -41.30.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 73.18 vs. an industry ratio of 66.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -409.70 vs. an industry ratio of -41.30.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 114.40 vs. an industry ratio of -41.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.48. This value represents a 289.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -75.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -42.28 vs. an industry ratio of 78.90.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.36. This value represents a 41.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -21.19 vs. an industry ratio of -41.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 113.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -7.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -84.03 vs. an industry ratio of -193.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 42.56 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 56.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PVH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DSGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 85.49 vs. an industry ratio of 66.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NCNO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is -115.04 vs. an industry ratio of -41.30.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 67.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 46.56 vs. an industry ratio of 57.70.





